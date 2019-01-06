At least 40 people were killed when a gold mine collapsed Sunday in northern Afghanistan, authorities said.
Ten other miners were injured in the incident, which happened as they searched for gold in the Kohestan district of Badakhshan province, Afghan parliament member Fawzia Koofi said in a statement.
Accidental fatalities
Accidents
Accidents, disasters and safety
Afghanistan
Asia
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Continents and regions
Deaths and fatalities
Landslides
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
Mining accidents
Mining and minerals
Natural disasters
Society
South Asia
Mine safety
Safety issues and practices
Provincial official Nek Mohammad Nazari said all of the victims were mine workers.
Related Content
- 40 people killed in Afghan gold mine collapse
- Amazon building collapse kills 2
- Hundreds of workers rescued from South African gold mine
- Building collapse in India kills at least 10 people
- 2 people narrowly escape bridge collapse
- Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban raid on military base
- Suicide blast hits Afghan voter registration center, killing dozens
- Afghan suicide bombing kills 68 in deadly month for attacks
- Kabul wedding hall blast kills 50, Afghan officials say
- Iced tea company kills plan to buy bitcoin mining rigs