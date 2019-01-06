Clear
40 people killed in Afghan gold mine collapse

At least 40 people were killed when a gold mine collapsed Sunday in northern Afghanistan, authorities said....

At least 40 people were killed when a gold mine collapsed Sunday in northern Afghanistan, authorities said.

Ten other miners were injured in the incident, which happened as they searched for gold in the Kohestan district of Badakhshan province, Afghan parliament member Fawzia Koofi said in a statement.

Provincial official Nek Mohammad Nazari said all of the victims were mine workers.

