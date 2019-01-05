Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Massive tuna nets $3.1 million at Japan auction

Self-proclaimed Japanese "Tuna King" and sushi restaurant owner Kiyoshi Kimura paid a record $3.1 million (3...

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Self-proclaimed Japanese "Tuna King" and sushi restaurant owner Kiyoshi Kimura paid a record $3.1 million (333.6 million yen) for a giant bluefin tuna at the New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market Saturday.

Kimura's purchase doubled the previous record of 155 million yen, set at the 2013 annual New Year's auction. The valuable and vulnerable fish tipped the scales at 612 pounds (278 kg).

Animals

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

Fish and shellfish

Japan

Life forms

Marine animals

Auctions

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Food and beverage industry

Food and drink

Restaurant and food service industry

Restaurant industry

Restaurants

Tokyo

The president of sushi restaurant chain Sushi-Zanmai said he was startled by how high the price went but not dissuaded from topping the record.

"I expected it (the tuna) will be between 30 million and 50 million yen ($276,421 - $460,702), or highest at 60 million yen ($552,843), but it ended up five times more expensive. Oh gosh!"

The massive bluefin tuna was caught near northern Japan's Aomori prefecture, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

"The tuna looks so tasty because it's fat and (looks) very fresh. It is a good tuna. But I think I did too much," Kimura said.

The sale came at the first New Year's auction following the closing of the renowned Tsukiji wholesale fish market, one of Tokyo's most popular travel destinations. Tsukiji was considered the biggest fish and seafood market in the world.

The market closed in October and moved to Toyosu, a new facility nearby.

Japan, the largest consumer of tuna in the world, often faces international criticism as the population of Pacific bluefin tuna dwindles. Because those fish do not breed regularly in captivity, scientists in Japan have worked decades to come up with ways to produce full-cycle farmed fish.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Tracking rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

Image

Law Enforcement Challenged to Meet Recruitment Goals

Image

New Details About Officer-Involved Shooting

Image

Staying Safe from Online Predators

Image

Mayo Closing Two Clinics

Image

Preventing Cancer in Firefighters

Image

Community Wants Answers After Shooting

Image

New 'E-gaming' club at Osage High School

Image

Enjoying the unseasonably warm temps

Community Events