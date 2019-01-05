Clear
3 dead, several hurt in bowling alley shooting

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 7:03 AM
Updated: Jan. 5, 2019 7:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A shooting at a bowling alley left three men dead and four people injured in Southern California late Friday, authorities said.

Police tweeted about gunfire at the Gable House Bowl in Torrance shortly after midnight local time. "Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down," the Torrance Police Department said. " TPD is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area."

The Gable House Bowl is open until 3 a.m. Saturday mornings, with bowling until midnight followed by "Rock-n-Glow" until closing time.

Police responded to the scene at 11:54 p.m. local time, the Torrance Police Department said.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple subjects with gunshot wounds inside the location," it said. "Officers began life-saving measures which included CPR and the use of a defibrillator. The Torrance Fire Department also treated individuals at the scene."

The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of next-of-kin. Detectives are investigating the shooting and working to identify the suspects.

Torrance is about 20 miles from Los Angeles.

