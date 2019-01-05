Clear
An A to Z of Golden Globes red carpet fashion through the ages

As the first major awards ceremony of the year, the Golden Globes offers a hint of what to expect at next mo...

As the first major awards ceremony of the year, the Golden Globes offers a hint of what to expect at next month's Oscars. And, just as importantly perhaps, its attendees give the fashion world their first taste of red carpet style for the year.

Seven decades ago, at the birth of the Golden Globes, it was the likes of actors Ingrid Bergman and Gregory Peck who set the sartorial tone with demure gowns and classic tailoring. The awards' red carpet has since blossomed into an A-list conveyor belt of the groundbreaking, the trendsetting and the downright bizarre (look no further than Whoopi Goldberg's yellow leggings-and-sneakers look from 1986).

With the men usually confined to suits and tuxedos, it's in the realm of womenswear that fashion houses clamor to make headlines. The result has been bold looks that were memorable for the right reasons (think Jennifer Aniston's daring black dress in 2004) and the wrong (think Juliette Lewis' Cleopatra headpiece in 1994).

As fashion-watchers speculate about what we'll see at the Globes' 2019 installment Sunday night, we look back at some unforgettable style moments from its red carpet. Scroll through the gallery above to see our fashion A-to-Z.

CNN Style's Fiona Sinclair Scott, Stephy Chung, Oscar Holland and Jacopo Prisco contributed to this list.

