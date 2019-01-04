Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Britney Spears postpones upcoming Vegas show

Britney Spears announced on Instagram that she has decided to postpone her upcoming "Domination" residency in Las Vegas due to her father's health issues.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 4:22 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 4:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Britney Spears is taking some time off to be with her family.

The singer announced on Friday that she has decided to postpone her upcoming "Domination" residency in Las Vegas that was expected to launch in February. Spears made the announcement on her Instagram, stating that her father, Jamie Spears, nearly died a few months ago and she wants to "put my full focus and energy on my family at this time."

"I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it's important to always put your family first... and that's the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died," Spears wrote alongside a childhood photo of herself and her parents.

"We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all... always."

In a press release obtained by CNN, it was revealed that Spears' father was hospitalized due to his colon "spontaneously" rupturing. It went on to say that he spent 28 days at the Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas and is now recovering at home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New program to handle pets at large in Byron

Image

Grant for food truck helping students learn at Byron High School

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Extra Speed Enforcement

Image

Fire Dept Racks Up Most Blood Donations

Image

Voices So Loud They Reach D.C.

Image

Where are the body cameras?

Image

'Break the Chain' a look at human trafficking

Image

Thursday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Officer-Involved Shooting

Community Events