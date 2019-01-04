Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ocasio-Cortez claps back at trolls

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) clapped back at trolls on Twitter who surfaced a video of her dancing in college.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 1:03 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 1:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is clapping back at the people who criticized an old video of her dancing -- by posting a new video of her dancing.

"I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! Have a great weekend everyone," she tweeted, with a video of her dancing outside her new office on Capitol Hill.

The video that sparked her response was widely shared on Twitter on Wednesday and appeared to show a younger Ocasio-Cortez gleefully dancing on the roof of a building. A day later, she was sworn in as the youngest woman in Congress.

"Here is America's favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is," read the tweet from AnonymousQ1776, who described it as a video from her high school days.

But the 30-second edited clip is part of a 4-minute, 20-second video posted on YouTube eight years ago. And it was filmed at Boston University as part of a popular trend at the time. Ocasio-Cortez, who graduated from the university in 2011 with a degree in economics and international relations, was among a group of student dancers who took part in the video, which showed them imitating scenes from popular 1980s films.

"Using the European band Phoenix's Lisztomania, the students created what they call the BU "Lisztomania" Brat Pack Mashup, a homage to the original, which first aired on YouTube last year," the university said at the time. "The mashup, a remix of song and video clips, was an instant sensation and has been replicated worldwide."

Social media users came to her defense after the tweet.

"Now she's totally done for. Newly unearthed video reveals that when @AOC was in college, she was ... adorable," Karen Tumulty tweeted.

The new Democratic representative from New York has gained popularity since her election in November, and has used social media to define herself on her own terms.

While she has not issued any comments on the college video, she has in the past called out a journalist who referred to her as "a girl" in a November tweet critical of her clothing.

Eddie Scarry, a media reporter for The Washington Examiner, posted a photo of Ocasio-Cortez walking down a hallway alongside a caption that read, "Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I'll tell you something: that jacket and coat don't look like a girl who struggles."

The tweet was widely criticized as sexist and inappropriate. It came after Ocasio-Cortez suggested in an interview that it would be challenging to afford an apartment in Washington before her congressional salary kicks in.

"Dark hates light - that's why you tune it out," she posted in response to that tweet about her clothes. "Shine bright & keep it pushing." Scarry later deleted the tweet.

A similar fate befell the person behind the dancing video. Hours after posting it, a search for the account AnonymousQ on Twitter said it doesn't exist.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New program to handle pets at large in Byron

Image

Grant for food truck helping students learn at Byron High School

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Extra Speed Enforcement

Image

Fire Dept Racks Up Most Blood Donations

Image

Voices So Loud They Reach D.C.

Image

Where are the body cameras?

Image

'Break the Chain' a look at human trafficking

Image

Thursday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Officer-Involved Shooting

Community Events