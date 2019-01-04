Navy SEAL charged with murder and shooting at noncombatants to be arraigned

A Navy SEAL will be arraigned in San Diego on Friday after being charged with alleged violations of military law during his deployment to the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2017.

Among the charges faced by Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher are stabbing and murdering a wounded person, shooting at noncombatants, posing for a photo and performing his re-enlistment ceremony next to a dead body, according to charge sheet from November.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal law Criminal offenses Government organizations - US Homicide Law and legal system Military Murder Navy SEALs Shootings Special operations forces US Department of Defense US federal departments and agencies US Navy US Special Operations Command

Cmdr. Tamara Lawrence, public affairs officer with the Naval Special Warfare Command, previously said the Navy was taking the allegations seriously.

"We train and operate in dynamic, complex and ambiguous environments and our operators are empowered and trusted to independently make difficult decisions during missions," Lawrence said in a statement.

"They have consistently proven that their empowerment and trust is warranted. Allegations that indicate otherwise are, and will continue to be, investigated by the appropriate military and law enforcement authorities."

The charge sheet said that Gallagher "did ... with premeditation, murder a wounded male person" under his care by "stabbing him in the neck and body with a knife" while battling ISIS in Mosul in May 2017.

He is charged with shooting at a male and female noncombatant near Mosul in June and July of 2017, respectively.

Gallagher is also charged with obstruction of justice for "attempting to discourage members of his platoon from reporting his actions while in Iraq" when he and his unit were back in San Diego.

The Navy has charged Gallagher with "wrongfully" posing for an unofficial picture "with a human casualty" and wrongfully completing his reenlistment ceremony next to a human casualty.

He was also charged with flying a drone over a human casualty and wrongfully possessing and using the painkiller tramadol hydrochloride, a controlled substance, while in Iraq and back in San Diego.