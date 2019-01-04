Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

House Democrats file court motion to defend Obamacare

In their first hours in control of the House of Representatives, Democrats filed a motion to intervene in an...

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 8:47 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 8:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In their first hours in control of the House of Representatives, Democrats filed a motion to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit that threatens to bring down the Affordable Care Act.

The petition is signed by new House counsel Douglas Letter who wrote, "The House seeks to offer a defense addressing the same questions of law that the present parties are litigating."

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Health and medical

Health care

Health care policy and law

Health care reform

Health insurance

Insurance

Law and legal system

Obamacare

Political organizations

Political platforms and issues

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

Notably, Donald Verrilli, who defended the law as former President Barack Obama's solicitor general and is now in private practice, is also on the brief representing the House.

A federal judge in Texas last month ruled that the ACA is unconstitutional because Congress eliminated the individual mandate penalty by reducing it to $0, starting this year. This rendered the mandate itself unconstitutional and the rest of the law therefore cannot stand.

The Trump administration is not defending Obamacare, so a coalition of Democratic states is appealing the judge's ruling.

The filing was expected as party's leaders have repeatedly said they would swiftly work to uphold the health care law.

As part of its rules package for the 116th Congress, the Democrats granted themselves authorization to intervene in the lawsuit that threatens to bring down the landmark health care law. It directed the House's Office of General Counsel to represent lawmakers in any litigation involving the act and authorizes hiring of outside counsel.

The House late Thursday voted in the rules package, which the majority party -- now the Democrats -- adopts at the start of a new Congress.

The newly empowered Democratic leadership also scheduled a vote for next Wednesday on a standalone resolution affirming the House's authorization to intervene in the lawsuit. This would put Republicans on the record voting specifically for or against defending Obamacare and its protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

Supporting the Affordable Care Act, including its popular provisions that protect those with less-than-perfect health histories, helped Democrats retake the House in the midterm elections in November. Since then, the party's leaders have repeatedly said they will swiftly work to uphold the law.

The move to intervene, however, is largely symbolic. Some Affordable Care Act supporters say that Democratic lawmakers would be better off passing legislation to address the lawsuit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New program to handle pets at large in Byron

Image

Grant for food truck helping students learn at Byron High School

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Extra Speed Enforcement

Image

Fire Dept Racks Up Most Blood Donations

Image

Voices So Loud They Reach D.C.

Image

Where are the body cameras?

Image

'Break the Chain' a look at human trafficking

Image

Thursday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Officer-Involved Shooting

Community Events