Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New House Democrat Rashida Tlaib vows, 'We're gonna impeach the motherf****r'

Hours after she was sworn in to Congress, Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib used an expletive Thursday ...

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 6:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hours after she was sworn in to Congress, Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib used an expletive Thursday in pushing for impeaching President Donald Trump.

Speaking to a crowd at an event sponsored by the progressive group MoveOn, Tlaib recalled the moment she won her election in November.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Impeachment

Investigations

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Political scandals

Politics

Rashida Tlaib

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Scandals

US Democratic Party

US federal government

US political parties

White House

Government organizations - US

US Congress

US House of Representatives

"And when your son looks at you and says, 'Mama look, you won. Bullies don't win,' and I said, 'Baby, they don't,' because we're gonna go in there and we're going to impeach the motherf****r," Tlaib said Thursday, speaking of Trump, according to a video posted on Twitter by Nestor Ruiz, an activist with United We Dream.

Tlaib also penned an op-ed Thursday arguing that "the time for impeachment proceedings is now."

"President Donald Trump is a direct and serious threat to our country," she wrote in an op-ed published Thursday in the Detroit Free Press with John Bonifaz, co-founder of the nonprofit Free Speech For People. "On an almost daily basis, he attacks our Constitution, our democracy, the rule of law and the people who are in this country. His conduct has created a constitutional crisis that we must confront now."

During her campaign, Tlaib made clear that once in Congress she was going to push for impeachment against Trump.

"Why am I running? Because this is about electing the jury to impeach (POTUS) and I will make a heck of juror," she wrote on Twitter in March.

More than a year before she ran for Congress, Tlaib made headlines for being thrown out of an event in Michigan where Trump was speaking. She had interrupted the then-Republican presidential nominee to ask if he had ever read the Constitution.

Tlaib is one of few Democratic lawmakers to call for Trump's removal from office, however House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders have tread more carefully around the topic of impeachment.

In an interview with NBC News this week, Pelosi didn't rule out pursuing impeachment against Trump, but said Democrats would wait until special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation concludes.

"We shouldn't be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn't avoid impeachment for a political reason," Pelosi said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New program to handle pets at large in Byron

Image

Grant for food truck helping students learn at Byron High School

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Extra Speed Enforcement

Image

Fire Dept Racks Up Most Blood Donations

Image

Voices So Loud They Reach D.C.

Image

Where are the body cameras?

Image

'Break the Chain' a look at human trafficking

Image

Thursday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Officer-Involved Shooting

Community Events