5 things to know for January 4: Washington, Thailand storm, Paul Whelan, 'El Chapo'

1. Washington

President Trump meets with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders this morning at the White House as they try to find a way to end the partial government shutdown, now almost two weeks old. No one expects much of a breakthrough, though. The President is still demanding $5 billion for a border wall; Pelosi and the Democrats say that's not going to happen. Last night, the House, now-led by Democrats, passed bills that could end the shutdown, but they'll go nowhere in the GOP-led Senate, and even if they did, President Trump would veto them. So, the stalemate continues.

Against the backdrop of this shutdown showdown, members of the 116th Congress were sworn in yesterday. Washington has never seen a Congress that looked like this: a record number of women (including more women with young children and in positions of leadership); the first Native American women, the first Muslim women, the youngest woman ever elected. Just how different is the group? This picture shows the holy books of various faiths that lawmakers used to be sworn in.

2. Thailand tropical storm

Thousands of people are stuck on islands in southern Thailand as Tropical Storm Pabuk hits. The storm struck another part of the country earlier today with winds of nearly 50 mph and heavy rain. Pabuk, the first storm to make landfall in Thailand in decades, is passing through some of the country's most popular tourist destinations during its peak holiday season. Thousands of people living along coastal areas had already been evacuated. Pabuk is expected to make a second landfall over Thailand tomorrow.

3. Paul Whelan

As Russia charged American Paul Whelan with espionage, we're hearing more about his arrest. Whelan, a corporate security director from Michigan, had classified information on a flash drive with him when he was arrested in his hotel room, a Russian news site reported. CNN hasn't independently verified that these are the official Russian allegations against him. Whelan's lawyer is trying to get him released on bail because it could be half a year before his case goes to trial. He's been visited in prison by US Ambassador Jon Huntsman. Whelan's family says he's not a spy and was only in Moscow for a friend's wedding.

4. 'El Chapo' trial

How much does it cost for a drug cartel to bribe a whole nation of government officials? More than $1 million a month. That's what the Sinaloa cartel spent on police and military officials in Mexico who helped the drug traffickers carry out their operations. This eye-popping fact about the cartel's so-called "corruption budget" was revealed yesterday in testimony by a former Mexican drug trafficker during the trial of alleged kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. He's pleaded not guilty to charges of international drug trafficking and conspiracy to murder rivals in a trial that's dragged on for weeks.

5. Birth certificates

Birth certificates in New York City now have a gender-neutral option. A law that went into effect on New Year's Day makes it easier for transgender and non-binary New Yorkers to match their birth certificate to their gender identity. An "X" label option on birth certificates is also available. New York City joins California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho in allowing a birth certificate change without the signature of a medical authority. New Jersey will allow that starting next month.

