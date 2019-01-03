Kathy Griffin's mom, Maggie, suffering from dementia

Clear
Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 10:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kathy Griffin's mom, Maggie Griffin, who became something of a fan favorite through her daughter's Bravo reality show, "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," is suffering from dementia, the comedian said Thursday in an emotional Instagram post.

Griffin said she felt the need to be honest about her mother's condition with her followers because many have asked why she hadn't shared video or photos of her recently.

"I've always been honest with you all, but this one is really hard," she wrote. "The pic below, taken in September, was the last time I was able to have a proper/coherent conversation with her."

Griffin's mother, who is 98, has in the past frequently been a guest of her daughter's at events and various appearances.

Griffin says her mother's mind, once "so naturally quick, funny, and smart" isn't now.

"Watching that slip away so fast has been devastating," she wrote. "In terms of how she is now, at this point she only knows my name and I love you."

Maggie Griffin is receiving 24-hour care, her daughter said.

"When people tell me they feel like they know my mom, I always respond 'you do!' She never put on a show, she was the show," Griffin wrote. "If you ever met my mom and asked for a photo, you should know it was a pleasure as much for her as it was for you."

She continued: "She loved making people happy and making people laugh. And trust me, I know she was the bigger star ... thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving us a lifetime of memories."

