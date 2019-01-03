Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Japanese stocks join global sell-off after Apple China warning

Japan is playing catch-up in the global stocks rout.The country's ...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 10:15 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 10:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Japan is playing catch-up in the global stocks rout.

The country's Nikkei index dropped more than 3% Friday morning, in the market's first day of trading following the New Year break.

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Financial markets and investing

Securities trading

Stock markets

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Stock indexes

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

Japan

Apple Inc

China

Companies

The losses came on the back of a 660-point fall in the Dow Thursday, after Apple (APPL) warned it will badly miss its quarterly sales forecast because of weakening growth in China.

"For Japanese markets, the return from the New Year's day holidays has been bitter," said Jingyi Pan, a Singapore-based market strategist at broker IG Group.

Among the stocks hit in Tokyo were Apple suppliers Sharp (SHCAY) and Kyocera (KYOCY), which both slumped by more than 4%.

Apple, among the world's most widely held stocks, on Thursday plummeted 10% in its darkest day in six years.

The news sent shudders through global markets. The Nasdaq plunged 3%, closing back in bear market territory. The S&P 500 shed 2.5%, led lower by tech and industrial stocks. The market ended near the lows of the day.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's Shanghai Composite gained about 1% in morning trading. That followed an announcement from China's Commerce Ministry that a US government delegation would resume trade talks in China early next week.

Dismal run

Like many other major markets, Japanese stocks are on a dismal run. The Nikkei fell about 15% last year, more than double the loss of the Dow in 2018.

Traders may also have been spooked by movements in the yen Thursday, when the Japanese currency unexpectedly rose sharply against the dollar. A stronger yen is often bad for Japanese stocks, because it can hurt corporate earnings in the country's large export sector.

Investors may find little comfort in the strength of Japan's economy.

Japan until recently enjoyed its longest streak of economic growth in decades, but the economy started to sputter in 2018. It shrank at an annualized rate of 1.2% in the third quarter of last year. That's despite years of unorthodox monetary policies aimed at stimulating growth.

The world's third-biggest economy faces serious challenges, including a rapidly aging population, a lack of women in the workforce and stubbornly low inflation.

An anticipated rise in consumption tax later in 2019 could also weigh on the Japanese economy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Officer-Involved Shooting

Image

Mental Health Patients Tax Emergency Rooms

Image

$150,000 for Channel One Food Bank

Image

Drivers excited about the low gas prices

Image

Cleaning service worker accused of theft

Image

Plainview gets a new emergency services provider

Image

Human trafficking documentary having public showings

Image

Event urging Rep. Hagedorn to support bill

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events