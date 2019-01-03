House passes rules package that allows religious headgear, creates climate change panel

The House adopted a rules package Thursday night proposed by Democrats that shapes the way it will conduct business over the next two years.

It passed 234-197.

Government and public administration Government organizations - US Legislation Politics US Congress US House of Representatives Belief, religion and spirituality Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Climate change Energy and environment Energy and utilities Environment and natural resources Society

Three Democrats voted against the measure -- Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ro Khanna of California and Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii. (Ocasio-Cortez and Khanna had said Wednesday that they opposed the legislation because of the PAYGO provision.)

Three Republicans voted for it -- Reps. Tom Reed of New York, John Katko of New York and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. All three are members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, which worked to get some of the changes listed below included (Reed is the co-chair of the caucus, along with Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey).

The House will have two more votes Thursday night, both aimed at reopening shuttered parts of the government.

Among the provisions in the rules package, it: