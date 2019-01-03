Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: 1 dead after Albert Lea officer-involved shooting Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

#MeToo cited as one reason rape reports increased 22% in New York in 2018

Reports of rape in New York were up 22% in 2018, in part because the #MeToo movement inspired victims to com...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Reports of rape in New York were up 22% in 2018, in part because the #MeToo movement inspired victims to come forward and tell their stories, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday.

De Blasio, who was speaking at the city's monthly crime statistics meeting, agreed with New York Police Department officials who cited community outreach efforts as a way to explain the peak.

#MeToo movement

2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack

Anti-semitism

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Demographic groups

Discrimination

Domestic terrorism

Females (demographic group)

Feminism

Gender equality

Hate crimes

Homicide

International relations and national security

Law enforcement

Mass murder

Misc organizations

Murder

National security

New York (State)

New York City

New York Police Department

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Policing and police forces

Population and demographics

Racism and racial discrimination

Sex and gender issues

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual harassment

Sexual misconduct

Shootings

Societal issues

Society

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Violence in society

Crime statistics and rates

Sex discrimination

Time's Up movement

Violent crime statistics

In all, there were 1,795 reports of rape in the city for 2018, up by 328 incidents, according to the NYPD. But a big chunk of that was victims coming forward about their attacks that happened years earlier.

"The advocates and the NYPD believe the same thing based on the information they have. That a historic underreporting is finally being addressed," de Blasio said. "I think the #MeToo movement is a part of it. And a number of other things are."

Of the rapes that were reported in 2018, 401 incidents happened in previous years, officials said. And that figure is up from 2017, when there were 250 reports of rape that happened years earlier.

"Our public awareness program for people to come forward with sexual assault complaints, I think that's a big part of why that number continues to rise," said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.

The NYPD launched a campaign in April 2018 to urge sexual assault victims to come forward. That campaign, along with the eventual shake-up of the NYPD Special Victims Division in November, happened while the #MeToo movement was already in full swing.

Those NYPD changes, however, were also preceded by a report filed by the city's inspector general in March that said the division was understaffed and that rapes by strangers were prioritized by investigators over "acquaintance and domestic rape."

During the crime statistics briefing, officials also said 329 rapes were reported by victims walking in to their local precinct and talking to an officer.

"To me that's a trust issue," said Lori Pollock, NYPD chief of Crime Control Strategies. "It means we're building trust that people will walk into a precinct and speak to maybe the cop on the phone, maybe the desk officer and explain to them what happened to them."

Despite an overall drop in crime, including murders and robberies, hate crimes also rose in the city.

There were 361 hate crime incidents in the city in 2018, a rise of 7% from the year before, officials said. More than half the incidents that were reported were said to be anti-Semitic, although none was as serious as an October shooting in Pittsburgh at the Tree of Life Synagogue that led to hate crime charges against a man accused of killing 11 congregants.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said the incidents included harassment in the form of leaflets or threats of violence, and vandalism, such as the case of James Polite, 26, who was charged in November and accused of scrawling anti-Semitic language on a temple and setting fires at other locations.

"We see sometimes with hate crimes the same individuals doing this type of activity over and over," Shea said. "We have three or four individuals that would account for the entire increase, whether it's drawing swastikas or things of that nature."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Officer-Involved Shooting

Image

Mental Health Patients Tax Emergency Rooms

Image

$150,000 for Channel One Food Bank

Image

Drivers excited about the low gas prices

Image

Cleaning service worker accused of theft

Image

Plainview gets a new emergency services provider

Image

Human trafficking documentary having public showings

Image

Event urging Rep. Hagedorn to support bill

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events