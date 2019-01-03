Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: 1 dead after Albert Lea officer-involved shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' actor Will Poulter taking 'step back' from Twitter

"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" actor Will Poulter is taking "an alternative path" to his engagement with socia...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 5:26 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" actor Will Poulter is taking "an alternative path" to his engagement with social media, in light of what he said are some recent negative experiences on Twitter.

The English actor hinted that some of the reaction he's been the recipient of since the choose-your-own-adventure film hit Netflix has taken a toll on his mental health, leading to his decision to "a step back" from the platform.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrity and pop culture

Companies

Twitter

"As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media," he wrote in a note to Twitter. "There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided."

Poulter, 25, said he will continue to post occasionally, particularly when it is in support of various charitable organizations with which he works.

"Before I [take a step back], I'd like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched 'Bandersnatch' and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created," he added. "I accept all criticisms and it's been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce!"

"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" premiered on Netflix just before the New Year.

The interactive film is about a video game developer named Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) who begins to wonder whether someone is controlling him or, possibly, if he's losing control of himself.

Poulter plays a video game developer with whom Stefan works and plays a key part in the protagonist's journey.

"I am privileged to have this platform. I hope that this shift to reduce my personal expression and increase the focus on issues that matter will result in a better outcome for everyone," Poulter said in his note.

He added, in a nod to a line from the film: "This is not the end. Consider it an alternative path."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cleaning service worker accused of theft

Image

Plainview gets a new emergency services provider

Image

Human trafficking documentary having public showings

Image

Event urging Rep. Hagedorn to support bill

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coyote concerns in Rochester

Image

SAW: Rachel Leerar

Image

Keeping New Year's resolutions

Image

Memorabilia stolen from Stewartville home

Image

River City Renaissance takes big step forward

Community Events