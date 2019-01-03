Clear
Video proof that Democrats and Republicans are in different worlds on the border

As the government closes in on two weeks of a partial shutdown, because lawmakers and President Donald Trump...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 5:26 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As the government closes in on two weeks of a partial shutdown, because lawmakers and President Donald Trump can't agree on whether or how to fund a border wall, there are two very different views of the need for such a barrier.

Here are videos shared on Twitter by politicians in recent days that are so different in tone, they seem to not resemble the same country.

First, from former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, a potential Democratic candidate for president and El Paso native, is an ode to the natural majesty of the border region and to the contribution of immigrants to the US. It was posted on New Year's Eve.

Second, from President Donald Trump, posted Thursday, is a mashup of clips that makes the border region seem like a war zone.

Do either of these videos accurately represent the entire border? Nope.

Is it very hard to see how two sides that view something so differently can compromise on government spending? Yep.

Is this what US political discourse is going to be like for the next two years? Definitely.

