Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: 1 dead after Albert Lea officer-involved shooting Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

These House Democrats opposed Pelosi's successful bid for speaker

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California ...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 2:38 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 2:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California reclaimed leadership of the House on Thursday in a vote that saw 15 members of her party vote for someone else or for no one at all.

The victory for the newly minted speaker followed an election year where the prospect of her controlling the House became a major point of contention -- appearing frequently in GOP attack lines and in vows from some members of her own party to oppose her in an eventual race for speaker.

Cheri Bustos

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Jim Jordan

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US House of Representatives

US political parties

US Republican Party

Nancy Pelosi

US Democratic Party

Pelosi ultimately received 220 votes in her favor against GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the chamber's top Republican. A handful of Republicans opposed McCarthy, with most of that group opting for GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Pelosi's opposition largely voted for Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois or other Democrats, while three chose no candidate at all.

Here's a breakdown of which members broke from the rest of their party:

Democrats who chose other names

  1. New York Rep. Anthony Brindisi voted for former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.
  2. Colorado Rep. Jason Crow voted for Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
  3. South Carolina Rep. Joe Cunningham voted for Bustos.
  4. Maine Rep. Jared Golden voted for Bustos.
  5. Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind voted for Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis.
  6. Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb voted for Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III.
  7. Utah Rep. Ben McAdams voted for Florida Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy.
  8. New York Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice voted for former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic nominee for governor.
  9. New York Democratic Rep. Max Rose voted for Duckworth.
  10. Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader voted for Marcia Fudge.
  11. New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill voted for Bustos.
  12. Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger voted for Bustos.

Democrats who voted 'present' or 'no'

  1. Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper voted "present."
  2. Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin voted "present."
  3. New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew voted "no," which was later announced as "present."

Republicans against McCarthy

  1. Michigan Rep. Justin Amash voted for Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie.
  2. Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs voted for Jordan.
  3. Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar voted for Jordan.
  4. Georgia Rep. Jody Hice voted for Jordan.
  5. Massie voted for Jordan.
  6. Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry voted for Jordan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Warmer air is on the way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Human trafficking documentary having public showings

Image

Event urging Rep. Hagedorn to support bill

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coyote concerns in Rochester

Image

SAW: Rachel Leerar

Image

Keeping New Year's resolutions

Image

Memorabilia stolen from Stewartville home

Image

River City Renaissance takes big step forward

Image

Jail Population Decreased

Image

Air BnB Catching on in Iowa

Community Events