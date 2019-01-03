Nancy Pelosi officially elected House speaker

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California reclaimed leadership of the House on Thursday in a vote that saw 15 members of her party vote for someone else or for no one at all.

The victory for the newly minted speaker followed an election year where the prospect of her controlling the House became a major point of contention -- appearing frequently in GOP attack lines and in vows from some members of her own party to oppose her in an eventual race for speaker.

Pelosi ultimately received 220 votes in her favor against GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the chamber's top Republican. A handful of Republicans opposed McCarthy, with most of that group opting for GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Pelosi's opposition largely voted for Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois or other Democrats, while three chose no candidate at all.

Here's a breakdown of which members broke from the rest of their party:

Democrats who chose other names

New York Rep. Anthony Brindisi voted for former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden. Colorado Rep. Jason Crow voted for Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth. South Carolina Rep. Joe Cunningham voted for Bustos. Maine Rep. Jared Golden voted for Bustos. Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind voted for Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis. Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb voted for Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III. Utah Rep. Ben McAdams voted for Florida Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy. New York Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice voted for former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic nominee for governor. New York Democratic Rep. Max Rose voted for Duckworth. Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader voted for Marcia Fudge. New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill voted for Bustos. Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger voted for Bustos.

Democrats who voted 'present' or 'no'

Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper voted "present." Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin voted "present." New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew voted "no," which was later announced as "present."

Republicans against McCarthy