Nick Cannon and Usher are getting clowned for their hairstyles

Nick Cannon and Usher have just learned it's not safe out here in these hair streets.Both debuted new...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nick Cannon and Usher have just learned it's not safe out here in these hair streets.

Both debuted new looks recently, and let's just say Twitter was deeply rooted in opinions about it.

Celebrities

Nick Cannon

Usher (Entertainer)

First up was Usher, who on New Year's Day debuted a retro pompadour hairstyle that looked almost shellacked.

"Rat Pack 2019," Usher said in a caption of an Instagram photo of him sporting his new do along with a suit and a fur.

The new look had some singing "Let it perm" and viewing it as a throwback to the days when black men would "conk" their hair to make it look less natural.

"What the hell is Usher doing with segregation hair?" one person tweeted.

Nick Cannon appeared to go the opposite hair route Wednesday night as he hosted a new Fox show, "The Masked Singer" while rocking hair that was longish on the sides and in the back.

"I'm trying to understand why Nick Cannon is looking like Fredrick Douglass with this hair," one person tweeted.

But Cannon seemed to enjoy the attention. He even retweeted some of the comments about his hair.

"I love all the comments about my hairstyle on #TheMaskSinger tonight!," Cannon said on Twitter. "LOL. Keep them coming! Turn me into a #Meme."

