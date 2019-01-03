Clear
A plane carrying 139 people skidded off the runway at a Ugandan airport

A plane carrying 139 people skidded off the runway when it landed Thursday at an international airport in Ug...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 9:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A plane carrying 139 people skidded off the runway when it landed Thursday at an international airport in Uganda, the airline and airport officials said.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight was landing at Entebbe airport at 12:41 a.m. Thursday (4:41 p.m. ET Wednesday) when it "overshot the runway," according to airport authorities.

All passengers and crew on the Boeing 737-800 plane disembarked safely, but the incident affected inbound international flights earlier in the day, Uganda's Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) said in a statement.

The plane was coming from Ethiopia's busy capital, Addis Ababa.

UCAA later posted on Twitter that the aircraft had been removed and normal operations had resumed at the only international airport in the East African country.

An image provided by airport authorities showed the aircraft on a grassy area.

Ethiopian Airlines said there was no damage to the airplane, but the reason for the incident is being investigated.

The airline said alternative arrangements have been made for passengers.

"We apologize to our valued customers who were onboard for the inconvenience," the airline said in a statement.

Ethiopian Airlines -- Africa's largest carrier in passenger numbers, according to FlightGlobal -- has made significant expansion into other markets in Africa and has added more international destinations.

It launched new routes from Addis Ababa to Jakarta, Chicago, and Geneva in 2018, and is looking to make Addis Ababa a transport hub, connecting other African countries without a long-haul capacity to destinations around the world.

