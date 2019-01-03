Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel is expecting

Baby meets world in a few months.Danielle Fishel, star of "Boy Meets World" and its spin-off, "Girl M...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 9:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Baby meets world in a few months.

Danielle Fishel, star of "Boy Meets World" and its spin-off, "Girl Meets World," announced Wednesday that she is expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Jensen Karp.

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Infants and toddlers

Population and demographics

Society

Baby boy Karp is due in July, and Fishel, 37, and Karp, 39, "can't wait."

"I'm eating for two. I'm napping with wild abandon," Fishel wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo showing her sneakers and Karp's tennis shoes, along with a small pair for the baby. "Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I'm shopping). I'm nesting. I'm reading books."

She went on to write, "I'm madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials."

"I'm a walking cliché. I've got baby apps. I'm confident. I feel inadequate," she wrote. "I'm showing one day and the next I'm not. I'm nervous. I'm excited."

Karp, a producer, also shared the news on his Instagram account and jokingly posted a composite photo of what the baby might look like.

"Couldn't be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel," Karp wrote in the caption. "Even though we used one of those websites and found out it will look like the monster in the next photo.‬.."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Warmer air is on the way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Human trafficking documentary having public showings

Image

Event urging Rep. Hagedorn to support bill

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coyote concerns in Rochester

Image

SAW: Rachel Leerar

Image

Keeping New Year's resolutions

Image

Memorabilia stolen from Stewartville home

Image

River City Renaissance takes big step forward

Image

Jail Population Decreased

Image

Air BnB Catching on in Iowa

Community Events