Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Big pharma deal: Bristol-Myers Squibb to buy Celgene

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a $74 billion deal to buy Celgene, in one of the biggest mergers in pharmaceutical industry history.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 10:07 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 10:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb announced Thursday a $74 billion deal to buy Celgene, in one of the biggest mergers in pharmaceutical industry history.

The deal, which still needs the approval of shareholders and regulators, will be paid with a combination of stock and cash. Bristol-Myers is the result of a 1989 merger of two companies that traced their roots back to the 19th century, and is the eighth largest US drugmaker, with annual revenue of $20.8 billion in 2017. Celgene is the ninth largest with revenue of $13 billion.

The combined company could become the fourth largest pharmaceutical company in the United States.

Shares of Bristol-Myers (BMY) tumbled 14% in early trading on the news, while shares of Celgene (CELG) jumped 28%.

--This is a developing story

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Warmer air is on the way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Human trafficking documentary having public showings

Image

Event urging Rep. Hagedorn to support bill

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coyote concerns in Rochester

Image

SAW: Rachel Leerar

Image

Keeping New Year's resolutions

Image

Memorabilia stolen from Stewartville home

Image

River City Renaissance takes big step forward

Image

Jail Population Decreased

Image

Air BnB Catching on in Iowa

Community Events