Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Who will be at Coachella, and why Kanye won't

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival released its lineup for 2019 including artists such as Arianda Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 10:07 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 10:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The 2019 Coachella lineup is here.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be headlined by Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande.

Artists like Khalid, Zedd, Kid Cudi, Janelle Monae, and the 1975 will be joining them at the music festival -- which is held over two weekends in April.

The festival takes place in Indio, California, every year and draws huge crowds along with big name performers.

Coachella's performances and fashion have been buzzing topics in pop culture.

The most talked about cultural moments that defined 2018

This year's event will be held April 12 to 14 and 19 to 21. Passes go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Warmer air is on the way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Human trafficking documentary having public showings

Image

Event urging Rep. Hagedorn to support bill

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coyote concerns in Rochester

Image

SAW: Rachel Leerar

Image

Keeping New Year's resolutions

Image

Memorabilia stolen from Stewartville home

Image

River City Renaissance takes big step forward

Image

Jail Population Decreased

Image

Air BnB Catching on in Iowa

Community Events