Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Bird Box' movie sparks internet craze

Netflix's "Bird Box," which was streamed by more than 45 million accounts the first week of its release, has inspired a new internet challenge.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 8:43 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 8:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Apparently, Kim Kardashian West was blind to all the hoopla over "Bird Box."

On New Year's Day, the reality star and mogul posted about watching the hit Netflix movie that began streaming worldwide on December 21.

"Watching BirdBox. I really like it. Who has seen it?"

Her friend and fellow celeb, Chrissy Teigen, spoke for all of us with her tweeted response.

"Kimberly like everyone in the entire world," Teigen tweeted.

So, like braids and lace front wigs, perhaps it's not a "thing" until a Kardashian does it?

Netflix revealed last week that more than 45 million accounts streamed the psychological horror film starring Sandra Bullock in its first week of release, and the success has spurred some epic memes.

Twitter did some head-scratching over how Kardashian West missed this.

And in a meta moment, of course, the meme machine used some "Bird Box" memes to comment on Kardashian West seemingly not being aware of this moment in pop culture history.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Few Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 9°
Warmer air is on the way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Human trafficking documentary having public showings

Image

Event urging Rep. Hagedorn to support bill

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coyote concerns in Rochester

Image

01-02-19: 10PM SPORTS

Image

01-01-19 6PM SPORTS

Image

SAW: Rachel Leerar

Image

Keeping New Year's resolutions

Image

Memorabilia stolen from Stewartville home

Image

River City Renaissance takes big step forward

Community Events