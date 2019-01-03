Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Death toll in Russian apartment building explosion rises to 38 -- report

The death toll in a New Year's Eve ...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 5:04 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 5:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The death toll in a New Year's Eve apartment building explosion in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk has risen to 38, state news agency TASS reported Thursday, citing an Emergency Situations Ministry spokesman.

Three people are also currently missing after part of the block collapsed in the suspected gas blast, according to TASS. Six children are among those confirmed dead, the ministry said in an earlier statement.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Building and structure collapses

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Eastern Europe

Europe

Russia

Society

Six people were rescued, including two children. Among them was a baby boy plucked alive by from the rubble by rescuers Tuesday, having endured freezing temperatures. The ministry described his condition at the time as "serious."

The removal of debris was continuing for a fourth day, the ministry said.

The search and rescue operation began Monday when a section of the 10-story building collapsed following a blast. Russia's Investigative Committee is looking into a gas leak as a possible reason for the explosion, according to TASS.

The high-rise in Magnitogorsk, an industrial city in Russia's Chelyabinsk region near the border with Kazakhstan, was home to about 120 people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 9°
Warmer air is on the way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

01-02-19: 10PM SPORTS

Image

01-01-19 6PM SPORTS

Image

SAW: Rachel Leerar

Image

Keeping New Year's resolutions

Image

Memorabilia stolen from Stewartville home

Image

River City Renaissance takes big step forward

Image

Jail Population Decreased

Image

Air BnB Catching on in Iowa

Image

Legal to eat roadkill in Oregon

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events