Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Avicii's parents to inherit his $25 million fortune

The entire fortune of the late Swedish DJ Avicii will go to his parents, who stand to inherit $25 million, a...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 10:59 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The entire fortune of the late Swedish DJ Avicii will go to his parents, who stand to inherit $25 million, according to financial records from the Swedish Tax Agency.

The Grammy nominated superstar was found dead while vacationing in Oman in April 2018, at the age of 28. Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, did not leave a will, was unmarried and did not have any children. That makes his parents the legal heirs of his financial estate by Swedish law. The two are set to inherit the remains of his fortune after national and international debts are paid.

Avicii

Celebrities

The DJ's Los Angeles home was reportedly sold for $17.5 million, according to the LA Times.

Avicii was one of the most successful DJs, working with artists such as Madonna and Chris Martin.

The DJ retired from touring in 2016 after performing in over 800 shows over the span of his career, which he said in part led to anxiety, excessive partying, and a string of health issues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Warmer air is on the way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

01-01-19 6PM SPORTS

Image

SAW: Rachel Leerar

Image

Keeping New Year's resolutions

Image

Memorabilia stolen from Stewartville home

Image

River City Renaissance takes big step forward

Image

Jail Population Decreased

Image

Air BnB Catching on in Iowa

Image

Legal to eat roadkill in Oregon

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New visitor restriction at Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa

Community Events