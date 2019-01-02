Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Large law enforcement presence in Albert Lea responding to possible fire Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Blake Nordstrom, company co-president, dies unexpectedly at 58

Blake Nordstrom, the 58-year-old co-president of his family's retail company, died on Wednesday.Nords...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Blake Nordstrom, the 58-year-old co-president of his family's retail company, died on Wednesday.

Nordstrom (JWN) said in a statement "it is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Blake Nordstrom."

Companies

Nordstrom Incorporated

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Department stores

Retail and wholesale trade

Deaths and fatalities

Society

The company revealed last month that Blake Nordstrom had been diagnosed with lymphoma. At the time, he described his condition as "treatable" and said he planned to "continue to work throughout this process as normal."

"My heart goes out to the Nordstrom family and everyone at the company during this difficult time," chairman Brad Smith said in a statement. "Everyone who worked with Blake knew of his passion and deep commitment to employees, customers and the communities we serve."

Blake Nordstrom served as co-president with Pete Nordstrom and Erik Nordstrom. The company said Pete and Erik will continue as executive leaders of the company.

Blake Nordstrom was a lifelong employee of the retail giant. He moved up the ranks over the years to become a vice president and then co-president.

The Seattle-based Nordstrom department stores became prolific in the American shopping landscape in the 20th and early 21st centuries. But, like many other traditional brick-and-mortar stores, the company has struggled with the advent of online shopping. The high-end retailer has turned its attention to online growth, reporting in August that digital revenue now accounts for more than a third of its overall sales.

Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, told CNN Business that he thinks Nordstrom has a "solid long-term future."

As of March 2018, Nordstrom operated 363 stores across 40 US states, including Nordstrom and discounted Nordstrom Rack locations, as well as six Nordstrom full-line stores in Canada. It employed about 72,500 as of 2017.

-- CNN Business' Paul La Monica and Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Warmer air is on the way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

California pet stores only selling rescue animals

Image

Toppin qualifies for Olympic Trials

Image

10 injured in early morning crash

Image

Living without a home

Image

Mason City Crash

Image

First Day Hike

Image

Human trafficking transition group

Image

Kids hit the ice before heading back to school

Image

Players hope to win a fortune in the Mega Millions

Community Events