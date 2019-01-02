Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fatal shooting of Marine in Washington being investigated as an accident, official says

The fatal ...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 2:18 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 2:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The fatal shooting of a US Marine Tuesday at the Marine Barracks in Washington, DC, is being investigated as a possible accidental discharge, a Marine Corps official told CNN on Wednesday.

A brief incident report released by DC police stated that officers who responded to the scene early Tuesday morning found that one of the individuals present "had been handling a firearm" and that the Marine had been shot.

Accident investigations

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Investigations

North America

Northeastern United States

Shootings

The Americas

United States

Washington, D.C.

The Marine was then transported to the Washington Hospital Center where "despite lifesaving measures" the Marine "succumbed to his injuries" and was pronounced dead at 5:59 am.

CNN previously reported that the fatal injury was not self-inflicted, according to Marine Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson.

Officials have not yet released the name of the Marine, and because the incident occurred on the grounds of the Marine Barracks, it was determined not to be a threat to local residents.

When reached by CNN, DC police said they couldn't expand on the investigation into the shooting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 5°
Cloudy skies will make way to sunshine by tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

California pet stores only selling rescue animals

Image

Toppin qualifies for Olympic Trials

Image

10 injured in early morning crash

Image

Living without a home

Image

Mason City Crash

Image

First Day Hike

Image

Human trafficking transition group

Image

Kids hit the ice before heading back to school

Image

Players hope to win a fortune in the Mega Millions

Community Events