Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A teen took his own life after accidentally killing his friend while showing him a handgun, police say

A 15-year-old took his own life after accidentally shooting and killing his friend on New Year's Eve, police...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 12:44 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 12:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 15-year-old took his own life after accidentally shooting and killing his friend on New Year's Eve, police in suburban Atlanta said.

Inside a cramped, makeshift shed, Devin Hodges was showing three other boys a handgun Monday afternoon when it accidentally fired, striking Chad Carless, 17, who was sitting next to him, the Gwinnett County, Georgia, Police Department said.

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Firearms

Georgia

North America

Population and demographics

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

Suicide

Teenagers

The Americas

United States

Weapons and arms

Hodges and the other two teens then left the shed -- and one called 911, police said.

Carless died before help could arrive, but the tragedy didn't end there.

As officers pulled up, Hodges shot himself with the handgun as he ran between two nearby houses, police said.

"Our thoughts are with the families of both these young men," Gwinnett police tweeted Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
A chilly day with warmer temps tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

California pet stores only selling rescue animals

Image

Toppin qualifies for Olympic Trials

Image

10 injured in early morning crash

Image

Living without a home

Image

Mason City Crash

Image

First Day Hike

Image

Human trafficking transition group

Image

Kids hit the ice before heading back to school

Image

Players hope to win a fortune in the Mega Millions

Community Events