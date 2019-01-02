Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Jackass' star Bam Margera enters rehab for a third time

Bam Margera is banking on a third stint in rehab being what he needs.The "Jackass" star posted on his...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 12:48 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 12:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Bam Margera is banking on a third stint in rehab being what he needs.

The "Jackass" star posted on his official Instagram account Tuesday that he was checking himself in.

"Off to alcohol rehab for the 3rd time," the caption on the photo of him holding son Phoenix Wolf read. "I am hoping the term 3rd time is a charm is true."

Margera, 39, who has been open about his problems with alcohol, was arrested a year ago in Los Angeles for allegedly driving under the influence.

Soon after, he posted a photo thanking friend Johnny Schillereff for helping him check into rehab.

The pro skateboarder talked to People magazine in 2016 about having to relearn his skateboarding tricks after years of abusing alcohol.

"I took a five year hiatus from skating because I had bone spurs, so instead I was making money by doing nightclub appearances, which basically was shooting photos and taking shots with the locals," he said. "So I was s--tbag wasted every night, and eventually was like, 'This has to stop.' Once I woke up in my own puke and piss, I knew I had to cut it off."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
A chilly day with warmer temps tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

California pet stores only selling rescue animals

Image

Toppin qualifies for Olympic Trials

Image

10 injured in early morning crash

Image

Living without a home

Image

Mason City Crash

Image

First Day Hike

Image

Human trafficking transition group

Image

Kids hit the ice before heading back to school

Image

Players hope to win a fortune in the Mega Millions

Community Events