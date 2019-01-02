Clear
Trump fires back at Mitt Romney for scathing op-ed

President Donald Trump fired back at Mitt Romney after the Republican senator-elect ...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 7:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump fired back at Mitt Romney after the Republican senator-elect penned an op-ed saying Trump "has not risen to the mantle of the office."

"Here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not," Trump tweeted, referring to retiring Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican who has criticized the President often in the last few years. "Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn't. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN!"

Romney, who is set to take office Thursday, criticized the President's character in a Washington Post op-ed Tuesday, saying that Trump's "conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions this month, is evidence that the President has not risen to the mantle of the office."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

A chilly day with warmer temps tomorrow.
