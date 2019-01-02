Several killed in train accident on Danish bridge

Several people were killed Wednesday morning in a rail accident on the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark, Danish police told CNN.
Danish public broadcaster TV2 and other Danish media put the number killed at six.
The bridge links the Danish islands of Zealand and Funen.
