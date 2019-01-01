Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Nearly a dozen people injured in Winnebago Co. crash Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Warren says she will donate her congressional salary during shutdown

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Tuesday that she will donate her congressional salary to a nonprofit until the pa...

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 9:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2019 9:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Tuesday that she will donate her congressional salary to a nonprofit until the partial government shutdown ends.

"Over 7,000 people in Massachusetts have been sent home or are working without pay during the #TrumpShutdown," the Massachusetts Democrat wrote in a tweet. "Until @realDonaldTrump re-opens the government, I'm donating my salary to @HIASrefugees, a nonprofit that helps refugees and makes our country stronger in the process."

Compensation and benefits

Labor and employment

Wages and salaries

Elizabeth Warren

Political Figures - US

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Politics

US Congress

Political organizations

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Donald Trump

Warren's pledge came a day after she announced she was forming an exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential bid. This weekend, she plans to visit Iowa, her first trip to the state that begins the presidential nominating process.

The shutdown, which is in its second week, is due in large part to a disagreement over how much federal funding should be allocated to President Donald Trump's promised border wall. The stalemate has put 380,000 federal employees on furlough, while another 420,000 are working without pay.

Warren's announcement came after several other congressional Democrats had announced they would donate their salaries during the shutdown.

Minutes after the shutdown began in the early hours of December 22, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada said in a tweet that she would donate her salary to charities in her state "for every day of the Trump shutdown."

A few hours later, Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York suggested in a tweet that the next "time we have a gov shutdown, Congressional salaries should be furloughed as well."

Last week, Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii said in a statement that she would donate her income to food banks across her state for as long as the shutdown lasted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 5°
Warmer air is on the horizon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City Crash

Image

First Day Hike

Image

Human trafficking transition group

Image

Kids hit the ice before heading back to school

Image

Players hope to win a fortune in the Mega Millions

Image

Mayo Clinic welcomes the first baby of the New Year in Rochester

Image

Home is a total loss after overnight fire

Image

Dentist's office is destroyed in a fire

Image

New Year's Eve brings about a busy night for police

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events