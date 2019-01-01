Clear
Marine shot and killed on duty at Marine Barracks in Washington, DC

A US Marine was shot and killed while on duty at the Marine Barracks in Washington, DC, early Tuesday mornin...

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A US Marine was shot and killed while on duty at the Marine Barracks in Washington, DC, early Tuesday morning, the Marine Corps said in a news release.

DC police responded to the incident. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear and the killing is under investigation, the release said, adding that there is no threat to the public.

The Marine, whose identity has not been released, was shot at 5 am. The shooting was determined not to be a threat to local residents because it occurred on the grounds of Marine Barracks, the release said.

CNN has reached out to DC police and the Marines.

