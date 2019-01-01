Clear
Heavy fog causes 20-plus vehicle collision in Texas

First responders treated 56 people following a crash just after midnight New Year's Eve involving more than ...

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 5:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

First responders treated 56 people following a crash just after midnight New Year's Eve involving more than 20 vehicles near Austin, Texas.

Of those 56, nine patients were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that ranged from minor to serious.

The Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) says there was heavy fog in the area at the time of the wreck, and fire officials said that may have been the cause.

The Austin Fire Department assisted with patients and cleaned up multiple fluid and fuel spills resulting from the collision.

Other metro areas are also seeing a foggy 2019 start, including major metro areas in the East, such as New York, Boston and Washington.

