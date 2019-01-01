Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

This New Year's Day jackpot will be the eighth largest in the history of Mega Millions

New year, new (richer by $425 million) you.It could happen, if you're lucky (really, really, real...

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 5:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New year, new (richer by $425 million) you.

It could happen, if you're lucky (really, really, really lucky).

Holidays and observances

New Year's Day

Amusements and gaming

Leisure and lifestyle

Lotteries

The New Year's Day Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth largest in history, after the December 28 drawing named no winners. Last Friday's winning numbers were 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38 and the gold Mega Ball was 21.

The drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.

This will be the fifth time the jackpot has been drawn on the first day of a new year and has so far only been won once on that day, in 2008.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. A chance at a new life will only cost you $2.

Unsure of what to do with the extra cash?

You could always just buy a couple of islands. Maybe you could own a part of the moon. Or slurp on some luxury $300 ice cubes.

There are options.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -5°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -9°
Cold temperatures ring in the new year.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CURE Survey

Image

Ringing in the new year sober

Image

Sudanese community holds vigil

Image

Warren May Run for President

Image

Year in Review 2018 - Heartwarming Stories

Image

A Healthy Head-start for 2019

Image

Noon Year's Eve Celebration

Image

2018 Sports Rewind

Image

Invasive insect is impacting holiday decorations

Image

American Legion throws one last party before its big move

Community Events