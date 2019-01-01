Poncho party rings in 2019 at Times Square

Oh, what a difference a year makes, at least for New Year's Eve weather conditions in Times Square.

Unlike the near-subzero temperatures crowds experienced last December 31 in New York City, Times Square welcomed in 2019 with rain and mild weather with a high of 48 degrees forecast.

In other words, out with the parkas and in with ponchos.

The forecast was wet enough for the New York Police Department to cancel what was set to be the first New Year's Eve deployment of its new fleet of drones over Times Square.

"Due to the rain and wind tonight, our NYPD drones will NOT be in the air," Chief of Department Terence Monahan said on Twitter on Monday night.

But the department said on twitter that it would refuse to let the weather put a dampener on celebrations.

While the Great Plains and West were feeling the effects of a cold storm, much of the mid-Atlantic and South were expected to cope with moderate winter temperatures and rain, according to forecasters.

"How can it be 10 degrees warmer in New York City than Phoenix on New Year's Eve?" asked CNN meteorologist Chad Myers, adding that it will feel like 50 degrees in the Big Apple. "It will be one wave of rain after another."

And the cold ...

It was set to be a chilly start to 2019 elsewhere, with a complex storm system hitting from the Rockies to the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Monday. The National Weather Service said that wind chills "would reach hazardous levels" from Montana through Nebraska into Tuesday morning.

Snow, ice and rain were forecast for northern New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Another front was expected to bring "significant snowfall" to parts of Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, where some areas could get more than 10 inches of accumulation.