Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

House Democrats to pass plan to reopen government Thursday

House Democrats will vote on a legislative package to reopen the government when they take over the chamber ...

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 1:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Democrats will vote on a legislative package to reopen the government when they take over the chamber on Thursday, a Democratic aide confirms to CNN.

The Democrats plan to vote on six Senate spending bills and a stopgap measure to re-open the Homeland Security Department at its current funding levels until February 8, the aide said. The temporary measure would maintain the current $1.3 billion in border security money.

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Legislation

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

US Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made clear he will not move forward on any legislation until President Donald Trump signs off on it. The move by House Democrats, however, will have the effect of jamming Senate Republicans and the White House as talks for a compromise agreement to reopen the government remain at an impasse.

Senate Democrats support the House Democratic plan, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and expected incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have been in constant contact and are on the same page on the plan, a senior Senate Democratic aide said.

Democrats believe it's smart to separate Department of Homeland Security funding — and the wall fight — from the other six bills because they think it puts Trump and the Republicans in the position of holding the other agencies and furloughed workers hostage for the wall, the aide said. Democrats believe pressure will mount on Republicans as the shutdown drags on, the aide said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 16°
Snow & wintry mix chances return.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ringing in the new year with a bow and arrow

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday

Image

Gyms see spike in membership as new year approaches

Image

8th Annual Bowling for Blake

Image

People in Rochester protest Sudanese government

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Mason City mobile home park fire

Image

Law enforcement prep for New Year's

Community Events