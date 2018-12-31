Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Justin Bieber apologizes after dissing JoJo Siwa's car

It wasn't too late for Justin Bieber to say sorry to JoJo Siwa.The singer faced criticism after a com...

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 10:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It wasn't too late for Justin Bieber to say sorry to JoJo Siwa.

The singer faced criticism after a comment he left on social media for Siwa.

Apologies

Celebrities

Justin Bieber

The 15-year-old former "Dance Moms" star-turned-actress posted on her Instagram account last week about receiving a colorful BMW convertible for Christmas.

The West Coast Customs car has Siwa's image painted on the hood.

Mind you, Siwa isn't old enough to drive yet, but that's not what Bieber took umbrage with.

Instead, the Biebs slid into Siwa's comments to advise her to "Burn it."

Some fans of Siwa's, along with her mom, took Bieber to task for the comment.

But Siwa had some fun with it all, posting a photo with a lBieber cut-out in the car beside her that she also captioned, "Burn it."

Bieber took to Twitter on Sunday to apologize.

"I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn't like I really hope you didn't think it was malicious or mean spirited," Bieber tweeted to Siwa.

Siwa accepted his apology and tried to turn it to her advantage.

"It's all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we'll call it good!," she tweeted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 26°
Snow & wintry mix chances return.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ringing in the new year with a bow and arrow

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday

Image

Gyms see spike in membership as new year approaches

Image

8th Annual Bowling for Blake

Image

People in Rochester protest Sudanese government

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Mason City mobile home park fire

Image

Law enforcement prep for New Year's

Community Events