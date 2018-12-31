A passenger jet struggles to land safely in ferocious winds. President Trump has a contentious debate with CNN's Jim Acosta during a news briefing. A hang-gliding tourist has a near-death experience.
With 2018 coming to a close, we take a look back at some of the year's most memorable video moments.
Donald Trump
Political Figures - US
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Politics
US federal government
White House
Jim Acosta
Misc people
Aircraft
Aviation and aerospace industry
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
A tense encounter between the President and the press
President Donald Trump got into a tense exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta after Trump was questioned about the migrant caravan. The heated moment led to the White House revoking Acosta's press pass. CNN sued the White House, and a court ruling forced the administration to reinstate Acosta's pass.
Employee of the month
A simple act of kindness led to heaps of praise and viral fame for this airport employee.
A lack of personal space
A group on a safari excursion experienced a close encounter with a curious cheetah that hopped into their car.
Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of clapbacks
A Michigan weatherman was tired of complaints about his reports of cold weather, so he vented his frustrations on air.
This will blow you away
Air France pilots had to abort a landing attempt after powerful winds kept a passenger jet from reaching the ground safely.
A nail-biting ordeal
An American tourist in Switzerland had a near-death experience when he accidentally went hang-gliding without being strapped in.
A sweet exchange
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Michelle Obama shared a sweet moment during the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush.
A premature pronouncement
A steelworker visiting the White House had to correct Trump for mistakenly assuming his father was dead.
Related Content
- 8 extraordinary video moments from 2018
- Extraordinary stories from Berlin's past
- The 22 most important moments from Brett Kavanaugh's extraordinary Fox News interview
- Comey's actions 'extraordinary and insubordinate,' report says
- Mourner recounts 'extraordinary' encounter with John McCain
- Trump calls Kavanaugh 'an extraordinary man'
- Obama praises 'extraordinary' Pelosi amid leadership battle
- New video of shooter moments before massacre
- Video shows moments before duck boat sinks
- Police video shows Blevins' final moments