8 extraordinary video moments from 2018

A passenger jet struggles to land safely in ferocious winds. President Trump has a contentious debate with C...

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 10:11 AM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 10:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A passenger jet struggles to land safely in ferocious winds. President Trump has a contentious debate with CNN's Jim Acosta during a news briefing. A hang-gliding tourist has a near-death experience.

With 2018 coming to a close, we take a look back at some of the year's most memorable video moments.

A tense encounter between the President and the press

President Donald Trump got into a tense exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta after Trump was questioned about the migrant caravan. The heated moment led to the White House revoking Acosta's press pass. CNN sued the White House, and a court ruling forced the administration to reinstate Acosta's pass.

Employee of the month

A simple act of kindness led to heaps of praise and viral fame for this airport employee.

A lack of personal space

A group on a safari excursion experienced a close encounter with a curious cheetah that hopped into their car.

Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of clapbacks

A Michigan weatherman was tired of complaints about his reports of cold weather, so he vented his frustrations on air.

This will blow you away

Air France pilots had to abort a landing attempt after powerful winds kept a passenger jet from reaching the ground safely.

A nail-biting ordeal

An American tourist in Switzerland had a near-death experience when he accidentally went hang-gliding without being strapped in.

A sweet exchange

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Michelle Obama shared a sweet moment during the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush.

A premature pronouncement

A steelworker visiting the White House had to correct Trump for mistakenly assuming his father was dead.

