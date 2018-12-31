Clear
Russia detains US citizen on suspicion of spying

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 6:03 AM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 6:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Russia has detained a US citizen on the suspicion of spying, according to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

American Paul Whelan was arrested on December 28 in Moscow "while carrying out an act of espionage," the FSB said in a statement.

"The investigation department of the Federal Security Service of Russia initiated a criminal case against a US citizen under article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The investigation is underway," the statement continued. Article 276 is espionage.

If found guilty, Whelan faces 10 to 20 years imprisonment, Russia's state-run news agency TASS reported.

