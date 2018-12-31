Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Northeast to ring in 2019 with snow and ice

A New Year's Eve storm is set to bring heavy snow, strong winds and ice to the Northeast, while further sout...

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 12:57 AM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 12:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A New Year's Eve storm is set to bring heavy snow, strong winds and ice to the Northeast, while further south thunderstorms and rain could round out 2018.

A complex storm system will bring a "plethora of impacts" from the Rockies to the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Monday, potentially making travel dangerous, the National Weather Service said.

Severe weather

Thunderstorms

Weather

Continents and regions

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

"This arctic boundary will cause temperatures to plummet and wind chills to reach hazardous levels from Montana to Minnesota," the NWS said Sunday.

Another front moving south is expected to bring "significant snowfall" to parts of Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico, where some areas could get more than 8 inches of snow accumulation, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, a storm moving from the western Gulf of Mexico is expected to result in widespread rainfall and thunderstorms as it pushes into the Ohio Valley and then the Northeast on Monday, the NWS said.

"Severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and flooding" will be possible from the lower Mississippi Valley to the mid-South, and the Midwest on New Year's Eve, the weather service said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Roads may become slick Monday evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ringing in the new year with a bow and arrow

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday

Image

Gyms see spike in membership as new year approaches

Image

8th Annual Bowling for Blake

Image

People in Rochester protest Sudanese government

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Mason City mobile home park fire

Image

Law enforcement prep for New Year's

Image

Year in Review: Wild Weather

Community Events