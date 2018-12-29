Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

14th suspect arrested in connection with Morocco tourist beheadings

A 14th person was arrested Saturday in connection with the beheading deaths of two Scandinavian tourists, ac...

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 6:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 14th person was arrested Saturday in connection with the beheading deaths of two Scandinavian tourists, according to the state-run Maghreb Arab Press.

Moroccan authorities took the suspect into custody in the southwestern city of Marrakech. The news agency described him as a "Swiss man who holds Spanish nationality with residence in Morocco."

Africa

Arrests

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Middle East and North Africa

Morocco

Northern Africa

Tourism

Travel and tourism

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Murder

On December 17, 24-year-old Louisa Jespersen of Denmark and 28-year-old Maren Ueland of Norway were found beheaded in the town of Imlil, in Morocco's Atlas Mountains.

Authorities have already arrested 13 suspects connected to the killings, state-controlled news agency 2M reported. Four were suspected on killing the women, and appeared to pledge allegiance to ISIS in a video. The additional nine were arrested in several cities for their alleged connections to the murder suspects.

Morocco's Central Bureau of Judiciary Investigations (BCIJ) did not identify the latest suspect, but said he espouses extremist and violent ideology, MAP reported.

The BCIJ said the Swiss-Spanish suspect is alleged to have taught communications skills and archery to some of the other arrested suspects, and that he helped recruit Moroccans and Sub-Saharan nationals for terrorist schemes in Morocco.

MAP cited the BCIJ statement that the man is in custody as part of investigations underway into all criminal and terrorist acts he was planning.

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service confirmed to CNN that it is analyzing a video uploaded on social media said to portray the killings, but that it has not yet verified the video's authenticity.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -3°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -5°
Buckle up, the forecast is a roller coaster.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Mason City mobile home park fire

Image

Law enforcement prep for New Year's

Image

Year in Review: Wild Weather

Image

Minimum wage going up

Image

Giving the gift of life

Image

Texting in Jail

Image

Using social media in the fight against crime

Image

Fitness centers merging

Image

Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events