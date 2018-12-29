Clear
Mega Millions jackpot grows -- with next drawing on New Year's Day

One lucky person could turn into a millionaire on New Year's Day.With no Mega Millions winner on Frid...

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 7:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One lucky person could turn into a millionaire on New Year's Day.

With no Mega Millions winner on Friday night, the next drawing is Tuesday night for a whopping $415 million jackpot -- with a $248.8 million cash option.

Friday's winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot were 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38, and the MegaBall is 21. That jackpot was $348 million, with a cash option of $210.2 million.

"Next Tuesday's drawing will be the fifth time Mega Millions has been drawn on the first day of a new year; the jackpot has been won once on the day -- January 1, 2008," Mega Millions said in a statement.

There hasn't been a winner since the $1.5 billion jackpot in October. That winner's identity is still a mystery, and whoever got the winning ticket has until April to claim the prize.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. A ticket costs $2 -- and a winner beats the odds of 1 in 302 million.

