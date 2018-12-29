Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mason City mobile home park fire Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Durex is recalling batches of its 'Real Feel' condoms over burst pressure concerns

Stay calm.RB Health (Canada) Inc., the parent company of Durex, says there's "no reason to be worried...

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 3:55 AM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2018 3:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Stay calm.

RB Health (Canada) Inc., the parent company of Durex, says there's "no reason to be worried" over the condoms they're recalling.

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Consumer protection

Contraception

Health and medical

Product management

Product recalls

Sexual and reproductive health

Society

The company announced they'll be pulling certain batches of Durex Real Feel condoms off the shelves in Canada after they failed to pass shelf-life durability tests.

"There is no safety concern for consumers and only specific batches are affected," the company said in a statement.

Health Canada, the national public health department issued its own alert following the announcement, stating the affected condoms are "not expected to meet the registered burst pressure specification at end of shelf-life."

The department alerted there was a similar recall for Durex Real Feel condoms in July.

RB says no other Durex products are affected outside of the specified batch numbers (which you can find here).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 2°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Road conditions are improving but light snow chances linger
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City mobile home park fire

Image

Law enforcement prep for New Year's

Image

Year in Review: Wild Weather

Image

Minimum wage going up

Image

Giving the gift of life

Image

Texting in Jail

Image

Using social media in the fight against crime

Image

Fitness centers merging

Image

Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Purchase Agreement for Hotel Approved

Community Events