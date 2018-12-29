Clear
Earthquake shakes southern Philippines

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 4:09 AM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2018 4:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of the southern Philippines on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 11:39 a.m. about 120 miles southeast of Mindanao's largest city, Davao, and approximately 62 miles southeast of the city of Pondaguitan.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has warned of a tsunami threat for parts of the Pacific that were closer to the earthquake. The coasts of Indonesia, the Philippines and Palau may see tsunami waves of less than a foot above tide levels.

The Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has advised the public to stay away from the coast as "minor sea level disturbances" are expected until 2 p.m.

The USGS initially said the earthquake was 7.2 magnitude and later revised that number to 6.9 and then to 7.0

Developing story, more to come.

