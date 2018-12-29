Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mason City mobile home park fire Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Canadian teacher detained in China has been released

A Canadian citizen who was detained in China earlier this month has been released and is back in Canada acco...

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 3:56 AM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2018 3:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Canadian citizen who was detained in China earlier this month has been released and is back in Canada according to Richard Walker, spokesman for Global Affairs Canada.

The citizen, Sarah McIver, was detained due to a work permit issue related to her teaching job, CNN affiliate CTV reported.

Asia

Canada

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

North America

The Americas

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Global Affairs Canada declined to provide any further information about McIver's return to Canada.

McIver was the third Canadian to be taken into custody in China. Her detention was confirmed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on December 19, who said at the time that the detention was more "routine" than the previous two cases.

He denied the detention was linked to Canada's arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said McIver had received an "administrative penalty (for) illegal employment." Hua also added that the teacher's situation was different from the two other Canadian detainees.

"The previous two have been put under compulsory measures by state security on suspicion of endangering China's national security. This person was given administrative penalty," she said.

Previously, Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were detained on "activities that endangered China's national security," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang had said. Spavor and Kovrig's detentions were seen by many as retaliation for Meng's arrest.

There has been no official confirmation the detentions were linked to Meng's case but the Chinese government has made clear its anger at her arrest, with numerous furious editorials in state-run media.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Road conditions are improving but light snow chances linger
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City mobile home park fire

Image

Law enforcement prep for New Year's

Image

Year in Review: Wild Weather

Image

Minimum wage going up

Image

Giving the gift of life

Image

Texting in Jail

Image

Using social media in the fight against crime

Image

Fitness centers merging

Image

Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Purchase Agreement for Hotel Approved

Community Events