7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of the southern Philippines on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake shook Mindanao's largest city, Davao, approximately 62 miles southeast of Pondaguitan, Philippines.

The US's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has warned that a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific closer to the earthquake.

Developing story, more to come.