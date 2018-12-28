Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

READ: Republicans express concern over 'thoroughness and impartiality' of Clinton and Russia probes

...

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 7:11 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2018 7:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Road conditions are improving but light snow chances linger
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Giving the gift of life

Image

Texting in Jail

Image

Using social media in the fight against crime

Image

Fitness centers merging

Image

Friday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Purchase Agreement for Hotel Approved

Image

Decreasing Funding for National Trout Center

Image

Local lottery winner

Image

Keeping roads clear of ice and snow

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events