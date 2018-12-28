Related Content
- READ: Republicans express concern over 'thoroughness and impartiality' of Clinton and Russia probes
- Sen. Collins: FBI probe appears very thorough
- House Republicans wrap their investigation into FBI's handling of Clinton and Russia probes
- In Russia probes, Republicans draw red line at Trump's finances
- Schiff concerned Republicans are working to end the Russia investigation
- 2 key undecided senators say Kavanaugh FBI investigation 'very thorough'
- Sessions: Clinton probe report will reassure US
- Trump concerned about son in Mueller probe
- Bill Clinton says impeachment process over Russia probe would be underway if Democrat were in office
Scroll for more content...