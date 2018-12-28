Clear
Slain officer's brother emotional over arrest

Suspect Gustavo Perez Arriaga was arrested at a home in California after the shooting death of Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson announced.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 3:02 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2018 3:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man suspected of killing a police officer this week in Newman, California, has been arrested, Deputy Blake Edwards with the Kern County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Details about the suspect and the arrest were not immediately available.

The lead agency on the investigation, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, was set to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

Kern County is about 200 miles south of where the shooting occurred.

The 33-year-old police officer, Ronil Singh, pulled over a man just before 1 a.m. Wednesday and a few moments later called out "shot fired" over the radio.

Other officers found Singh shot and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said Thursday that the suspect was in the country illegally.

The sheriff's department has identified the suspect but not named him.

Christianson said Singh was conducting a traffic stop for a suspicion of driving under the influence when the shooting occurred.

Singh was a native of Fiji and joined the force in July 2011.

